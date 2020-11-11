SWX Home
Reader photo: Whirring wings

UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 11, 2020

Acting as sentinel to his covey on this windy day, this California quail gets a little extra lift in his whirring wings. These irresistible birds are adored by many in the West. Photo taken this past month at Reardan Audubon Lake. (Angela Marie/courtesy)
Acting as sentinel to his covey on a windy day, this California quail gets a little extra lift in his whirring wings. These irresistible birds are adored by many in the West. The photo was taken this month at Reardan Audubon Lake.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

Powered by Fastenall

