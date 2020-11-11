Reader photo: Whirring wings

Acting as sentinel to his covey on a windy day, this California quail gets a little extra lift in his whirring wings. These irresistible birds are adored by many in the West. The photo was taken this month at Reardan Audubon Lake.

