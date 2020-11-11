On the air
UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 12, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, high school
4 p.m.: Lake Norman Christian (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.) ESPN2 5:30 p.m.: Team Sizzle (Minn.) at Ypsilanti Prep (Mich.) ESPN2 7 p.m.: Air Nado (Nev.) vs. CBC (Calif.) ESPN2
Football, college
5 p.m.: Colorado State at Boise State FS1
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Tennessee Fox 28
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Masters ESPN
Soccer
8:45 a.m.: UEFA Euro Qualifying, North Macedonia at Georgia ESPN2
11 a.m.: UEFA Euro Qualifying, Scotland vs. Serbia ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: International Friendly, United States vs. Wales FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
