On the air

UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 12, 2020

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, high school

4 p.m.: Lake Norman Christian (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.) ESPN2 5:30 p.m.: Team Sizzle (Minn.) at Ypsilanti Prep (Mich.) ESPN2 7 p.m.: Air Nado (Nev.) vs. CBC (Calif.) ESPN2

Football, college

5 p.m.: Colorado State at Boise State FS1

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Tennessee Fox 28

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Masters ESPN

Soccer

8:45 a.m.: UEFA Euro Qualifying, North Macedonia at Georgia ESPN2

11 a.m.: UEFA Euro Qualifying, Scotland vs. Serbia ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: International Friendly, United States vs. Wales FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

