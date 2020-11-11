Gonzaga women sign forward from England

Esther Little, a 6-foot-2 guard-forward from England with more than 50 games’ worth of international experience, has signed a letter of intent to play for Gonzaga in the fall of 2021.

Little, who had given an oral commit to the Zags last year, made it official Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period that ends on Nov. 18.

The Zags also have a commit from Bree Salenbein of Lewanee, Michigan, who has scheduled a signing party Friday night.

Salenbein would be the first 5-star recruit in program history if she signs with the Zags. She has drawn offers from at least 35 Division I schools, including Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Duke, Florida, Wisconsin, Georgia, Kentucky and Maryland.

Little will be one the most experienced signees in recent GU history. The Ipswich native has been a national team member at every age group in England, and she has logged more than 50 games of international play to date.

“We have been recruiting her for a long time and cannot wait to actually get to coach her,” Coach Lisa Fortier said. “She is a very versatile player. Her length and understanding of the game have enabled her to really excel as both a defender and rebounder.”

For the past two seasons, Little has played at the senior women’s level in England. She won the U16 and senior women’s National Cups with Ipswich, along with several divisional titles in the National Basketball League.

“I chose Gonzaga because of the connections I formed with the coaches throughout my recruitment process, with them being so patient and understanding,” Little said.