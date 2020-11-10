Jill Townsend is first Gonzaga women’s player on national watch list

On a day of milestones for Gonzaga women’s basketball, senior wing Jill Townsend was named Tuesday as a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

Townsend, the reigning West Coast Conference Players of the Year, is the first player in program history to be named to a national watch list.

Named after the first player, male or female, selected to an All-America team in four consecutive college seasons, the award, in its fourth year, recognizes the top shooting guard in NCAA Division I college basketball.

A national committee determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

Last year, Townsend led the Zags to a 28-3 record with an all-around game that produced an average of 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. She also shot 41.1% from 3-point range.

Aari McDonald of Arizona won the award last year.

Aari McDonald of Arizona won the award last year.

Earlier in the day, GU opened the year with a No. 21 ranking in The Associated Press preseason poll, the loftiest start to the season in program history.