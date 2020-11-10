Gonzaga women to play just one nonconference home game this season

The Gonzaga women will play just one nonconference game at home this year, Dec. 13 against Montana.

The game against the Griz is part of an 8-game nonconference schedule announced Tuesday night during Fan Fest at the Kennel.

“I am so happy we finally have a schedule to release,” Coach Lisa Fortier said. “It has been very difficult to work through all the details, as we don’t have a single game that transferred over from the schedule we originally planned.”

The West Coast Conference portion of the schedule was finalized last month, but the nonconference part has been in the works for several weeks, with numerous setbacks.

The season will begin Nov. 28-30, when the 21st-ranked Zags play Oklahoma, South Dakota and top-ranked South Carolina in the Bad Boy Mowers Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Six days later, on Dec. 6, GU is at South Dakota State. Two days later, the Zags are at Wyoming.

Following the Montana game, GU will get a week off before heading to Nevada for the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic. The Zags will face Eastern Michigan on Dec. 20 and North Alabama the next day.

Seven days later, GU will open the WCC schedule at Loyola Marymount.