Eastern Washington guard Jacob Davison named preseason Big Sky Conference MVP

Jacob Davison’s new mustache isn’t the only thing that will make him more distinguishable heading into an adjusted 2020-2021 season.

Eastern Washington’s high-scoring guard was unanimously voted the preseason Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player on Tuesday, almost two weeks before the Eagles open at Pac-12 power Oregon.

Davison, a first-team selection as a junior and second-team selection as a sophomore, averaged 18 points, 4.2 rebounds. 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals for EWU last season, helping boost the Eagles to a Big Sky regular-season title.

Despite missing several games due to injuries earlier in his career, Davison, also known for his eclectic dunking ability, has scored 1,148 points at EWU.

MVP talk has grown recently in Cheney. Mason Peatling (2020), Bogdan Bliznyuk (2018) and Jacob Wiley (2017) are the previous EWU alums to earn Big Sky MVP.

Tyler Harvey, who led the nation in scoring in 2015 and was drafted by the Orlando Magic after leading EWU to the NCAA Tournament, was also worthy of that distinction, given to Sacramento State’s Mikh McKinney.

“Jacob is such a talented scorer and does so many things on offense which makes him hard to guard,” EWU head coach Shantay Legans said. “He can drive, he can hit the midrange jump shot and he shoots the 3 well. We watch the way teams defend him in games and then we adjust.”

Do-it-all EWU junior Kim Aiken, a 6-foot-7 guard and forward, joined Davison on the preseason Big Sky first team.

Aiken averaged nearly a double-double per game (12.1 points, 9.7 rebounds) as a sophomore and was fourth in the country in defensive rebounds (8.2).

EWU’s defensive stopper earned All-Big Sky honors last season when he averaged 2.3 made 3-pointers, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks in conference play.

“A lot of times teams have to pick their poison with us,” Legans said.

Bodie Hume of Northern Colorado, Jubrile Belo of Montana State, Cameron Shelton from Northern Arizona and transfer Michael Steadman of Montana join the EWU duo on the preseason All-Big Sky list.

The conference will release its preseason poll on Wednesday.

EWU returns four starters and the majority of its bench from its 23-8 campaign and has been chosen the conference’s preseason favorite by multiple national publications.

Idaho duo recognized

The Idaho women, who reached the Big Sky Conference Tournament title game last season before it was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, had two players named to the All-Big Sky preseason team.

Two-time All-Big Sky guard Gina Marxen (13.3 ppg, 4.4 apg) and All-Big Sky wing Beyonce Bea (12.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg) were recognized.