100 years ago in Stevens County: Deer takes hunter for ride

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Frank Koriez of Valley, Wash., went on the “wildest ride” of his life while on a deer-hunting expedition.

Koriez was with a large hunting party when he stationed himself near a spot where he expected a deer to flush.

Sure enough, a fine big buck with a splendid rack of antlers soon appeared. Koriez fired, and the deer dropped to the ground.

Koriez leapt up with his hunting knife and straddled the deer, plunging the blade into the jugular vein.

That “straddling” idea turned out to be a big mistake.

The bullet had hit the base of the antlers, merely stunning the deer. The deer sprang wildly to its feet, with Koriez astride it, “clinging to the antlers in desperation.”

Koriez refused to let his quarry go. The buck galloped along the mountainside for nearly a quarter-mile.

The other members of the hunting party followed the blood trail to the end.

“On one side of a log lay the deer, dead from the loss of blood. “On the other side lay Koriez, a little stunned, but otherwise uninjured.”

From the auto beat: Spokane County placed No. 1 in the state in a dubious category: speeding violations.

Spokane County collected more speeding fine money than even King County over the previous two years.

