Washington State, Stanford will kick off at 8 p.m. on Nov. 21

Washington State fans will be getting a rare reprieve from late-night football when the Cougars host No. 11 Oregon in an afternoon game this weekend.

It won’t last long.

One day after the Pac-12 announced kickoff times for games taking place on Nov. 14, the conference announced start times and television slots for the following week.

Washington State’s Pac-12 North game at Stanford will kick off at 8 p.m. and air on FS1, the conference revealed Monday.

Theirs will be one of three on Nov. 21 starting late, as Arizona State’s game at Colorado will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 while No. 20 USC’s game at Utah is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start on ESPN. Also that day, Cal will play at Oregon State at 12:30 p.m. on FS1, while Arizona’s game at Washington will kick off at 5 p.m. on FOX. On Nov. 20, a Friday, UCLA’s game at No. 11 Oregon will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Cougars recently opened the season with a game at Oregon State that kicked off at 7:30 p.m. The game ran nearly four hours, not finishing until well after 11 p.m.