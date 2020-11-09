SKI Magazine lauds four Idaho resorts

From staff and wire reports

SKI Magazine gives four Ski Idaho resorts serious props in its November issue – chief among them naming Sun Valley as the top mountain in the 2021 Annual Ski Resort Awards.

In addition to Sun Valley taking gold for the first time in the annual resort guide, Grand Targhee made the list at No. 28. The issue also boasts a three-page travel feature about Schweitzer Mountain with a sidebar about five under-the-radar ski resorts that includes Silver Mountain.

SKI Magazine’s annual resort guide is based on the results of its reader resort survey, the most comprehensive and longest-running rankings in the industry.

Sun Valley ranked No. 1 in the categories of lifts and down-day activities and ranked in the top five in the categories of grooming, dining, lodging, on-mountain food, service, accessibility, local flavor, charm and overall satisfaction.

“Sun Valley truly does cater to all levels of skiers,” senior editor Samantha Berman writes. “But if you have a soft spot in your heart for corduroy (grooming, No. 2), you’ve come to the right place. (‘Best grooming I’ve ever skied,’ says one such reader.)

“At the end of the day, if you know where to look, or can hook up with a friendly local to point you in the right direction, you will have a blast at Sun Valley on or off the slopes (down-day activities, No. 1).”

Meanwhile, contributing writer Lily Krass said, “Targhee boasts a warm, friendly spirit that’s everything you love about skiing without any of the overpriced fluff” and that “skiing Targhee for the first time feels like visiting an old friend.”

The Alta, Wyoming, resort affiliates with the Idaho Ski Areas Association because it is only accessible via Driggs, Idaho.

In its Schweitzer Mountain feature, titled “Party in the Panhandle,” contributing writer Paul Tolme describes Idaho’s northernmost alpine ski area as “the biggest little resort you’ve probably never visited.”

“With 2,900 acres of inbounds terrain – and an open boundary policy – it’s Idaho’s largest ski area,” he writes, “bigger than Sun Valley and larger than any resort in neighboring Washington as well. Who knew?”

Regarding Silver Mountain, Tolme writes in the accompanying sidebar about five under-the-radar resorts that ski big: “No wonder Idaho is called the Gem State. Silver Mountain claims some gorgeous tree skiing across its two mountains, plus few crowds to compete with.”

SKI Magazine isn’t the only noteworthy media outlet doling out accolades to Ski Idaho resorts. Brundage Mountain is a finalist for USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Award in the Best Ski Resort category. The awards are based on online voting, which ends Monday at noon.

Brundage is in the top spot among the 20 contending ski areas.

To cast votes for Brundage, visit: 10best.com/awards/travel/best-ski-resort-2020/brundage-mountain-ski-resort-mccall-idaho.

About Ski Idaho

Founded in 1982, the Idaho Ski Areas Association, aka Ski Idaho, is a nonprofit association funded in part by the Idaho Travel Council via the state’s 2% lodging tax paid by travelers and collected by hotel, motel and private campground owners.

Boasting 28,000 vertical feet of terrain spanning more than 20,000 acres, Idaho is the birthplace of lift-assisted skiing, home to America’s first destination ski resort, and often considered the soul of skiing.

Its 18 family friendly Alpine ski resorts offer trails and backcountry for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels, breathtaking views, hundreds of inches of fresh powder, and short lift lines.

Many Ski Idaho resorts open for the summer season, as well, to serve up lift-served mountain biking, scenic chairlift rides, hiking and trail running and disc golf.

Visit skiidaho.us for more details.