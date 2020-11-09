Kyle Lewis named American League Rookie of the Year, becoming the fourth Mariners player to win

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

As the 2020 Major League Baseball season reached its final days, and the competition grew one-sided in favor of Kyle Lewis, it became clear the Seattle Mariners’ young center fielder should win the 2020 Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year award.

The only possible drama between the end of the season and the award announcement seemed to be the margin of his victory voting totals over the other two finalists – outfielder Luis Robert of the White Sox and Astros pitcher Cristian Javier.

The outcome was decisive.

In a televised ceremony on MLB Network, Lewis was officially announced as the American League rookie of the year Monday over his fellow finalists. He was a unanimous selection, earning all 30 first-place votes from two members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America from each American League city.

Lewis becomes the fourth Mariners player to earn rookie of the year honors. Alvin Davis was the first in 1984, while Kaz Sasaki (2000) and Ichiro (2001) took home the award in back-to-back seasons after coming to the United States from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

Robert came in second, receiving 27 second-place votes and Javier came in third place, receiving 11 third-place votes.

Lewis is the 12th player to win the American League award by unanimous vote and the first for the Mariners. The other unanimous choices: Carlton Fisk, Mark McGwire, Sandy Alomar Jr., Tim Salmon, Derek Jeter, Nomar Garciaparra, Evan Longoria, Mike Trout, José Abreu, Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez. There have been 13 unanimous winners in the National League.

The National League winner is Brewers reliever Devin Williams, who won with 14 first-place votes.

Lewis finished the 2020 season with a .262/.364/.437 slash linewith three doubles, 11 homers, 28 RBIs, five stolen bases, 34 walks and 71 strikeouts in 58 games. He was named the Mariners’ most valuable player by the Seattle chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

He led all rookies in Major League Baseball in runs scored (37), walks (34), total bases (90), times on base (88) and on-base percentage (.364), while also ranking among rookie leaders in games played (tied for first with 58), home runs (tied for first with 11), RBIs (second with 28), slugging percentage (second at .437), on-base plus slugging percentage (second at .801), at-bats (second at 206), hits (tied for second with 54), multi-hit games (tied for second with 15) and batting average (third at .262).