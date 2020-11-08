Washington State, No. 11 Oregon set to kick off at 4 p.m. in week-two matchup

A larger audience of college football fans will have a chance to watch first-year starting quarterback Jayden de Laura and Washington State take on No. 11 Oregon next Saturday in Pullman.

Nick Rolovich’s Cougars and Mario Cristobal’s Ducks will kick off at 4 p.m. on FOX, the Pac-12 announced Sunday while revealing five other kickoff times and television selections for Saturday.

Other games include: Colorado at Stanford (12:30 p.m., ESPN2), No. 20 USC at Arizona (12:30 p.m., FOX), Utah at UCLA (7:30 p.m., FOX), Cal at Arizona State (7:30 p.m., ESPN2) and Oregon State at Washington (8 p.m., FS1).

The Cougars had won three straight games against the Ducks before losing last year’s matchup in Eugene, 37-35. Oregon, which beat Stanford 35-14 in its season opener at Autzen Stadium, enters the game as a seven-point favorite.