Local NFL roundup: Ex-Idaho quarterback Jake Luton throws for 304 yards in first NFL start, loss

UPDATED: Sun., Nov. 8, 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans on a 16-yard run during the second half Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. The former Idaho Vandal replaced (Stephen B. Morton)
By Ryan Collingwood ryanc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5473

Former Idaho quarterback and Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Jake Luton performed admirably in a 27-25 home loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Luton, who finished his college career at Oregon State, completed 26 of 38 passes for 304 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown strike to DJ Chark Jr. on the game’s opening possession.

The Marysville, Washington, native used his 6-foot-7, 225-pound frame to scramble on a late 13-yard touchdown run, but the ensuing two-point conversion failed, preventing a potential overtime.

Luton replaced starter and former Washington State star Gardner Minshew, who is out with a thumb injury.

The sixth-round draft pick spent two seasons at Idaho – as a redshirt in 2014 and redshirt freshman in 2015 – completing 51 of 80 passes for 403 yards and one touchdown and also running for five TDs.

Jake Rodgers (EWU), offensive line, Denver Broncos: Due to injuries, the Shadle Park graduate saw substantial playing time on Sunday in a 34-27 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Aaron Neary (EWU), offensive line, Chicago Bears: Neary was elevated to the team’s 53-man roster on Friday, a day before the team’s 24-17 road loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Jesse Davis (Idaho), offensive line, Miami Dolphins: Davis, a starting left tackle and Asotin graduate, helped the Dolphins clip the Arizona Cardinals 34-31 in Miami.

Elijhaa Penny (Idaho), running back, New York Giants: Penny had one carry for two yards and a tackle in a 23-20 win over the Washington Football Team.

Kaden Elliss (ldaho), linebacker, New Orleans Saints: Elliss, a second-year pro, recorded one tackle in the Saints’ 38-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Jalen Thompson (WSU), safety, Arizona Cardinals: The second-year pro had three tackles in a 34-31 home loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Hercules Mata’afa (WSU), defensive lineman, Minnesota Vikings: Mata’afa recorded one tackle and half a sack in the Vikings’ 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions.

River Cracraft (WSU), wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers: Cracraft had two catches for 13 yards Thursday in a 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Notes: Detroit Lions starting offensive lineman Joe Dahl (WSU, University High) was inactive (back) Sunday. … San Francisco 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne (EWU) was placed on the COVID-19 list and did not play Thursday. … Seahawks offensive lineman Mike Iupati (Idaho) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (Idaho) were inactive in a 44-34 road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Bills special teams enforcer Taiwan Jones (EWU) was out with a hamstring injury.

