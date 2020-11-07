WDFW seeks input on dog training rules

Staff and wire reports

WDFW invites the public to comment on a new proposed rule to oversee dog training associated with cougar incidents.

The department can call upon dog handlers to assist during public safety or livestock and pet depredation incidents. However, previous law did not give these handlers an opportunity to keep their dogs trained to be prepared when a call comes in for service.

If the Fish and Wildlife Commission approves the new rule, WDFW enforcement staff will monitor and administer this program. A limited number of individuals would be selected and approved through extensive background checks and agency requirements.

The public may submit feedback on the proposed rules through Dec. 7 via email or mail to:

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife c/o Becky Bennett; PO Box 43200; Olympia, WA 98504.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will host a public hearing for this rule update at their Dec. 3-5 meeting. Visit the department’s website for more information on the proposed rule.