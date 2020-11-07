Sports >  WSU football

Updates: Washington State opens 2020 season at Oregon State

UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 7, 2020

PAC-12 FOOTBALL
At Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon
7:30 00 - 00
TV: Fox Sports 1

The Washington State Cougars (0-0) start their 2020 season Saturday night on the road against the Oregon State Beavers (0-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 in Corvallis. You can watch the game on Fox Sports 1. 

No Borghi for WSU

Pregame

Game preview

Uniforms

The visiting Cougars will be wearing their “Icy whites” combo of white helmets, white jerseys and white pants. The Beavers will be in all black.

More on the Cougs

