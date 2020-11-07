Updates: Washington State opens 2020 season at Oregon State

PAC-12 FOOTBALL

At Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon 7:30 00 - 00 TV: Fox Sports 1

The Washington State Cougars (0-0) start their 2020 season Saturday night on the road against the Oregon State Beavers (0-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 in Corvallis. You can watch the game on Fox Sports 1.

No Borghi for WSU

Report: Washington State to play season opener without all-conference running back Max Borghi Two days removed from earning preseason All-Pac-12 First Team honors, Washington State running back Max Borghi won’t play for the Cougars in tonight’s season opener against Oregon State. | Read more »

Pregame

Cougs take the field in Corvallis. No boos from the road crowd tonight. pic.twitter.com/hS3vNx1NXH — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 8, 2020

Ayden Hector is warming up with the No. 1 defense at strong safety… https://t.co/GvuESKKESZ — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 8, 2020

This is about as close as I’ll get to helmet, but you can see #WSU players are wearing No. 26 stickers, honoring Bryce Beekman. pic.twitter.com/TM7Xk24L4D — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 8, 2020

I’m told the script says “Fly high.” https://t.co/XAJoUKgjip — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 8, 2020

Notable #WSU players who are on the web roster but not the paper one at Reser Stadium: Pat Nunn, Brandon Gray, Justin Anderson, Cole Dubots, Phillip Powell, Will Heckman, Marquise Freeman, Nicholas Sheetz. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 8, 2020

QB1 getting some early throws in. pic.twitter.com/2DaSOL16Li — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 8, 2020

Nick Rolovich is the first one off the bus as #WSU arrives at Reser Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vsDHwimEu1 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 8, 2020

Beaver Walk with a twist 👀 pic.twitter.com/UNVrmcW9nL — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 8, 2020

Game preview

300 days after he was hired by Washington State, coach Nick Rolovich aims to make a solid first impression Now, 300 days after he was hired at Washington State, Nick Rolovich will try to build their trust. | Read more »

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Oregon State Keys to victory for Washington State against Oregon State | Read more »

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Oregon State There was a time not all that long ago when Washington State fans could handicap the annual game against Oregon State the way they did for the Big Sky teams on the Cougars’ schedule. | Read more »

Uniforms

The visiting Cougars will be wearing their “Icy whites” combo of white helmets, white jerseys and white pants. The Beavers will be in all black.

