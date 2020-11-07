Updates: Washington State opens 2020 season at Oregon State

PAC-12 FOOTBALL
At Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon
TV: Fox Sports 1
The Washington State Cougars (0-0) start their 2020 season Saturday night on the road against the Oregon State Beavers (0-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 in Corvallis. You can watch the game on Fox Sports 1.
No Borghi for WSU
Two days removed from earning preseason All-Pac-12 First Team honors, Washington State running back Max Borghi won’t play for the Cougars in tonight’s season opener against Oregon State. |
Read more » Pregame
Game preview
Now, 300 days after he was hired at Washington State, Nick Rolovich will try to build their trust. |
Read more »
Keys to victory for Washington State against Oregon State |
Read more »
There was a time not all that long ago when Washington State fans could handicap the annual game against Oregon State the way they did for the Big Sky teams on the Cougars’ schedule. |
Read more » Uniforms
The visiting Cougars will be wearing their “Icy whites” combo of white helmets, white jerseys and white pants. The Beavers will be in all black.
More on the Cougs
The headline came from a 2014 article in Grantland, depicting the inevitable demise of an offensive system that kicked around for a number of decades, changed the way many looked at football, but never had the stamina or substance to grab a permanent seat in the NFL, let alone grow in popularity at the college level. |
Read more »
If you need to put a date to it, then Jan. 4, 1976, might be as good as any. |
Read more »
The blueprint behind The Hotline’s predictions is easy to spot if you’ve scrutinized each team’s coaching staff and depth chart. |
Read more »
A look at each of the Cougars six known opponents this fall. |
Read more »
College football coaches habitually say their depth chart is written in sand. It’s often a way of keeping competition alive between players, even if some are notably more talented than others. |
Read more »
Washington State will have yet another first-year football coach this season: former Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich. |
Read more »
Prior to the pandemic, the Pac-12 was positioned to have eight bowl partners for the 2020-21 postseason cycle. |
Read more »
Jamire Calvin owes the last 20 months of his life to three things: patience, blind faith and a big metal screw. He’s not sure where he’d be otherwise – another promising athlete derailed by a freak accident, a few painful hurdles short of realizing his childhood dream to play professional football. Calvin hasn’t spent much time letting his mind wander there, though. It does no good for someone so intently focused on the future to linger on a murky past. |
Read more »
No matter what else Washington State does this season, the Cougars should be able to run the ball well, especially behind the right tackle, and put three points on the board whenever they’re remotely in field goal range. |
Read more »
Nick Rolovich’s announcement of Jayden de Laura as Washington State’s starting quarterback took away some of the anticipation when it came to the release of the Cougars’ first depth chart. |
Read more »
This time, the source was the head coach. |
Read more »