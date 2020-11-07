Top 25 college football: No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in 2OT

Associated Press

Kyren Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 4 Notre Dame shut down top-ranked Clemson with a couple of sacks to seal a 47-40 victory Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana, the Fighting Irish’s first victory over a No. 1 in 27 years.

Clemson had won 36 straight games and had not lost to an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2017. The Fighting Irish (7-0, 6-0), playing in the ACC only because of the pandemic, snapped both streaks and sparked fans to storm the field in a celebration that most definitely did not meet the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines.

After Williams gave Notre Dame the lead on the first possession of the second OT, the Irish pushed Clemson back with back-to-back sacks on DJ Uaigalelei by Adetokumbo Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes on the Tigers first two plays. The big freshman quarterback completed two passes after the second-and-39, but the final one was way short of the line to gain and a couple of laterals didn’t help.

The Fighting Irish have won 13 straight games, snapped an 11-game losing streak against top-five teams and beat a No. 1 for the first time since taking down Florida State in 1993 at Notre Dame Stadium.

No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27: Justin Fields threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Buckeyes (3-0) top the Scarlet Knights (1-2) in Columbus, Ohio.

Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019, added to his already gaudy 2020 resume, completing 24 of 28 passes for 314 yards. Fields threw two touchdown passes to Chris Olave, with Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson and Jeremy Ruckert also recipients of scoring passes as the Buckeyes played through some sloppiness and held off a second-half push by the Scarlet Knights.

No. 8 Florida 44, No. 5 Georgia 28: Kyle Trask had another four-touchdown night, becoming the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to accomplish the feat in five consecutive games, and the Gators (4-1) beat the Bulldogs (4-2) in Jacksonville, Florida.

No. 6 Cincinnati 38, Houston 10: Gerrid Doaks rushed for a career-high 184 yards and one touchdown, Desmond Ridder ran for three scores and threw for another and the Bearcats (6-0) rolled past the Cougars (2-3).

No. 7 Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3: Kellen Mond threw four TD passes to become Texas A&M’s career leader, Isaiah Spiller ran for 131 yards and the Aggies (5-1) routed the Gamecocks (2-4) in Columbia, South Carolina.

No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21: Michael Penix Jr. passed for 342 yards and three TDs and the Hoosiers (3-0) beat the Wolverines (1-2) in Bloomington, Indiana.

No. 14 Oklahoma State 20, Kansas State 18: Jason Taylor II returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and the Cowboys (5-1) stopped a 2-point try that would have tied it with 2:08 to go to top the Wildcats (4-3) in Manhattan, Kansas.

No. 16 Marshall 51, Massachusetts 10: Grant Wells threw three touchdown passes, Brenden Knox ran for two scores and the Thundering Herd (6-0) pummeled the Minutemen (0-2) in Huntington, West Virginia.

No. 17 Iowa State 38, Baylor 31: Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes in the second half after throwing three interceptions in the first, and the Cyclones (5-2) rallied to beat the Bears (1-4) in Ames, Iowa.

No. 18 SMU 47, Temple 23: Shane Buechele threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and the Mustangs (7-1) broke away from the undermanned Owls (1-4) in Philadelphia.

No. 19 Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9: Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns and the Sooners (5-2) routed the winless Jayhawks (0-7) in Norman, Oklahoma.

No. 22 Texas 17, West Virginia 13: Texas stopped West Virginia on fourth-down passes into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, enabling the Longhorns (5-2) to escape from the Mountaineers (4-3) in Austin, Texas.

No. 25 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35: Alex Barbir hit a career-long 51-yard field goal with a second left to lift the Flames (7-0) past the Hokies (4-3) in Blacksburg, Virginia.

