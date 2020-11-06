Top 25 college football roundup: No. 9 BYU routs No. 21 Boise State 51-17 to remain unbeaten

Associated Press

Zach Wilson threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Allgeier rushed for 123 yards and a pair of scores as No. 9 BYU routed No. 21 Boise State 51-17 on Friday night in Boise.

BYU (8-0), which beat Boise State on the road for the first time in six tries, is off to its best start since 2001 when the Cougars started 12-0.

Boise State (2-1) suffered its worst loss since a 64-19 rout by rival Idaho in 1996, the Broncos’ first year as an FBS program. Boise State lost the 1997 season opener to Cal State Northridge by 40 at home, but that game was later forfeited to the Broncos.

Wilson, who originally committed to Boise State before signing with BYU, completed 21 of 27 passes and threw TDs of 5 and 20 yards. He also found the end zone on a 4-yard run.

The game appeared like it might turn into a shootout early, with the teams trading scores in the first quarter. But BYU took control after Boise State quarterback Jack Sears left with what appeared to be a concussion in the first quarter and never returned.

The Broncos’ offense never returned either, as BYU took control in the third quarter.

(11) Miami 44, N.C. State 41: D’Eriq King threw five touchdown passes, the last a go-ahead 54-yard catch-and-run play with Michael Harley with 2:43 left, and the Hurricanes (6-1) rallied to top the Wolfpack (4-3) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Miami scored the final 13 points to win its third game in a row, matching last season’s victory total under second-year coach Manny Diaz.

The winning touchdown was Harley’s second scoring play of the game. He finished with 153 yards on eight receptions.

King was 31 for 41 for 430 yards and ran for a game-high 105 yards on 15 carries.

Zonovan Knight had a 100-yard kickoff return, putting N.C. State on top in the third quarter.

Bailey Hockman was 19-for-28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolfpack. He had a pass intercepted by DJ Ivey after Miami’s final touchdown.

Knight also had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

N.C. State padded its lead to 41-31 on Christopher Dunn’s 53-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Miami’s Josh Borregales kicked three field goals, connecting from 38 and 22 yards in the fourth quarter. The latter came with 6:12 remaining after the Hurricanes were within a half-yard of the end zone before a fourth-down penalty.

Miami was missing 11 players, including starting left tackle John Campbell Jr. and starting tight end Brevin Jordan.

