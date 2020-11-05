Washington DNR releases 2020 Forest Action Plan

Staff and wire reports

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources released its 2020 Forest Action Plan (https://www.dnr.wa.gov/ForestActionPlan) on Oct. 26 outlining more than 100 priority actions to improve and conserve forests across Washington, including goals that support fish and wildlife, rural economies, wildfire response, outdoor recreation, family forestry, urban trees, and clean air and water.

DNR wrote the action plan in collaboration with numerous government, conservation, tribal and industry partners. The plan weaves new goals with those already outlined in other strategies, including DNR’s forest health, wildfire and climate change strategic plans, as well as the state’s salmon recovery, invasive species and wildlife plans.

Also unveiled in the 2020 Forest Action Plan is a western Washington prioritization map showing 16 priority areas with the greatest opportunities for forest investments. These priority landscapes, spanning nearly 2 million acres, are where state and federal resources will be deployed first to increase forest resilience.

Forests in central and eastern Washington have their own high-priority areas identified through the 20-Year Forest Health Strategic Plan, which DNR released in 2017.