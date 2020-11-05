Drew Timme becomes fourth Gonzaga player to make preseason award watch list

Make it four for four for Gonzaga.

Drew Timme on Wednesday became the fourth Zag to make a preseason award watch list. The sophomore from Richardson, Texas, is one of 20 on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, presented annually to the top power forward in Division I basketball.

Timme joins teammates Jalen Suggs (Bob Cousy Award, top point guard), Joel Ayayi (Jerry West Award, top shooting guard) and Corey Kispert (Julius Erving Award, top small forward) on watch lists.

Gonzaga and Villanova are the only programs represented on watch lists for the first four position awards.

The 6-foot-10 Timme averaged 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game last season. His field-goal shooting percentage (62.1) led the team and his 31 blocks ranked third in the WCC. He reached double figures in 16 games and recorded three double-doubles.

Timme scored 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting in GU’s victory over Saint Mary’s in the WCC Tournament championship game.

Gonzaga is scheduled to face at least two other Malone watch list candidates: Tennessee’s John Fulkerson and Baylor’s Mark Vital.