Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Drew Timme becomes fourth Gonzaga player to make preseason award watch list

UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 5, 2020

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme battles for a rebound against San Francisco's Jimbo Lull (left) and forward Josh Kunen in a Feb. 2020 game at the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme battles for a rebound against San Francisco's Jimbo Lull (left) and forward Josh Kunen in a Feb. 2020 game at the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Make it four for four for Gonzaga.

Drew Timme on Wednesday became the fourth Zag to make a preseason award watch list. The sophomore from Richardson, Texas, is one of 20 on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, presented annually to the top power forward in Division I basketball.

Timme joins teammates Jalen Suggs (Bob Cousy Award, top point guard), Joel Ayayi (Jerry West Award, top shooting guard) and Corey Kispert (Julius Erving Award, top small forward) on watch lists.

Gonzaga and Villanova are the only programs represented on watch lists for the first four position awards.

The 6-foot-10 Timme averaged 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game last season. His field-goal shooting percentage (62.1) led the team and his 31 blocks ranked third in the WCC. He reached double figures in 16 games and recorded three double-doubles.

Timme scored 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting in GU’s victory over Saint Mary’s in the WCC Tournament championship game.

Gonzaga is scheduled to face at least two other Malone watch list candidates: Tennessee’s John Fulkerson and Baylor’s Mark Vital.

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball

New health insurance plans available Nov. 1 through Washington Healthplanfinder

(Photo courtesy WAHBE)

Fall means the onset of the cold and flu season.