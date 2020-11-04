San Francisco 49ers shut down practice facility after former Eastern Washington receiver Kendrick Bourne reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Staff and wire reports

Kendrick Bourne caught eight passes in the San Francisco 49ers’ 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, a career high for the former Eastern Washington standout.

Then he caught the coronavirus.

The 49ers shut down their practice facility Wednesday when the organization learned a player tested positive for COVID-19, one of dozens of NFL players to contract the virus this season.

The player – reported as Bourne, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter – is self-quarantining, the 49ers announced.

“Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high-risk individuals,” the team said in a statement.

“All team functions will be conducted virtually today. The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.”

San Francisco is still slated to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

Bourne, who went undrafted in 2017 before catching on with the 49ers, has played all eight games with four starts. He has 25 catches for 352 yards and a touchdown.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle leads the team in receptions but is likely out for the season with a broken foot. Deebo Samuel is out this week with a hamstring injury and Richie James Jr.’s status is in doubt because of a sprained ankle.

The Niners also released 2018 second-round pick Dante Pettis earlier this week, leaving rookie Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Taylor as the only wide receivers on the active roster with a catch this season.