Thursday’s TV Highlights

Football, college

4 p.m.: Utah State at Nevada FS1

4:30 p.m.: SMU at Temple ESPN

Football, high school

5 p.m.: Booker T. Washington (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.) ESPN

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco Fox 28 and NFL

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Houston Open Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Tags: on the air, tv

