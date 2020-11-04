On the air
Wed., Nov. 4, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Football, college
4 p.m.: Utah State at Nevada FS1
4:30 p.m.: SMU at Temple ESPN
Football, high school
5 p.m.: Booker T. Washington (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.) ESPN
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco Fox 28 and NFL
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Houston Open Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
