Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert on Julius Erving Award’s 20-player preseason watch list

UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 4, 2020

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert blocks Pacific guard Broc Finstuen’s shot during a Jan. 25 home victory last season. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga senior wing Corey Kispert is among 20 players named to the Julius Erving Award preseason watch list.

Kispert was a finalist for the award, presented annually to the top small forward in Division I, last season when he averaged 13.9 points per game and led GU with 78 3-pointers on 43.8-percent shooting behind the arc. He also paced the Zags in minutes played (33.0 per game).

Kispert is a two-time Academic All-West Coast Conference selection and was named the 2020 Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association men’s scholar-athlete of the year. He declared for the NBA draft and was listed as a second-round pick on several mock drafts but opted to return for his senior season.

Kispert will face at least one other player – Tennessee’s Yves Pons – on the Erving watch list. GU is expected to play Tennessee on Dec. 2.

Kispert joins teammates Jalen Suggs (Bob Cousy Award) and Joel Ayayi (Jerry West Award) on preseason watch lists. Former Zag Rui Hachimura won the Erving Award in 2019.

