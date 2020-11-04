Big Sky Conference Releases Spring Football Schedule

SWX

* THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE BIG SKY CONFERENCE

FARMINGTON, Utah (November 4, 2020) – The Big Sky’s spring 2021 football schedule will feature 12 teams playing six conference games over an eight-week period, the Presidents’ Council approved earlier this week.

The 58th season of Big Sky football will kick off on Saturday, February 27, and conclude on Saturday, April 10. Two open dates are placed inside the schedule – March 20 and April 17 – to provide opportunities if needed for rescheduling games postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every team will play at least one home game and one away game in both the first three weeks and the last three weeks, and no team has three consecutive road games. The schedule maintains key rivalry matchups and bus trips to help reduce travel while each team faces at least three opponents from its original Fall 2020 schedule.

“This spring football season certainly will be unique, and I am confident that all who care about our conference share in the sentiment that we cannot wait to watch our student-athletes and coaches compete for a Big Sky title and contend for the FCS championship,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “This schedule provides consistency by utilizing much of the original fall 2020 slate, flexibility by allowing space for games to be rescheduled, and sensibility by prioritizing regional matchups that minimize travel and expenses.”

Big Sky teams will not be permitted to play non-conference games in the spring. Twelve Big Sky teams will take the field in the spring of 2021, as Sacramento State announced on October 15 that it would not compete this season.

Game times and broadcast clearances will be announced at a later date. Each member institution will determine stadium capacities in accordance with local and/or state health ordinances and government officials.

The NCAA Board of Directors approved 2020 NCAA Division I fall championships to be played in the spring as outlined by the Division I Council. The FCS Playoffs will feature 16 teams with 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large berths. The bracket will be announced on Sunday, April 18, with a champion being crowned in Frisco, Texas, on May 14, 15 or 16.

2021 Big Sky Spring Football Schedule

February 27

Eastern Washington at Portland State

Northern Colorado at Idaho

Weber State at Idaho State

Montana at Northern Arizona

Montana State at UC Davis

Southern Utah at Cal Poly

March 6

Montana at Eastern Washington

Idaho at Idaho State

Montana State at Weber State

Portland State at Northern Arizona

Southern Utah at Northern Colorado

UC Davis at Cal Poly

March 13

Eastern Washington at UC Davis

Portland State at Idaho

Idaho State at Southern Utah

Cal Poly at Montana

Northern Colorado at Montana State

Northern Arizona at Weber State

March 27

Idaho at Eastern Washington

Idaho State at Northern Colorado

Montana State at Montana

Northern Arizona at Cal Poly

UC Davis at Portland State

Weber State at Southern Utah

April 3

Eastern Washington at Montana State

Montana at Idaho

UC Davis at Idaho State

Southern Utah at Northern Arizona

Northern Colorado at Weber State

Cal Poly at Portland State

April 10

Cal Poly at Eastern Washington

Idaho at Southern Utah

Idaho State at Montana State

Portland State at Montana

Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado

Weber State at UC Davis