Big Sky Conference Releases Spring Football Schedule
Wed., Nov. 4, 2020
FARMINGTON, Utah (November 4, 2020) – The Big Sky’s spring 2021 football schedule will feature 12 teams playing six conference games over an eight-week period, the Presidents’ Council approved earlier this week.
The 58th season of Big Sky football will kick off on Saturday, February 27, and conclude on Saturday, April 10. Two open dates are placed inside the schedule – March 20 and April 17 – to provide opportunities if needed for rescheduling games postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every team will play at least one home game and one away game in both the first three weeks and the last three weeks, and no team has three consecutive road games. The schedule maintains key rivalry matchups and bus trips to help reduce travel while each team faces at least three opponents from its original Fall 2020 schedule.
“This spring football season certainly will be unique, and I am confident that all who care about our conference share in the sentiment that we cannot wait to watch our student-athletes and coaches compete for a Big Sky title and contend for the FCS championship,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “This schedule provides consistency by utilizing much of the original fall 2020 slate, flexibility by allowing space for games to be rescheduled, and sensibility by prioritizing regional matchups that minimize travel and expenses.”
Big Sky teams will not be permitted to play non-conference games in the spring. Twelve Big Sky teams will take the field in the spring of 2021, as Sacramento State announced on October 15 that it would not compete this season.
Game times and broadcast clearances will be announced at a later date. Each member institution will determine stadium capacities in accordance with local and/or state health ordinances and government officials.
The NCAA Board of Directors approved 2020 NCAA Division I fall championships to be played in the spring as outlined by the Division I Council. The FCS Playoffs will feature 16 teams with 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large berths. The bracket will be announced on Sunday, April 18, with a champion being crowned in Frisco, Texas, on May 14, 15 or 16.
2021 Big Sky Spring Football Schedule
February 27
Eastern Washington at Portland State
Northern Colorado at Idaho
Weber State at Idaho State
Montana at Northern Arizona
Montana State at UC Davis
Southern Utah at Cal Poly
March 6
Montana at Eastern Washington
Idaho at Idaho State
Montana State at Weber State
Portland State at Northern Arizona
Southern Utah at Northern Colorado
UC Davis at Cal Poly
March 13
Eastern Washington at UC Davis
Portland State at Idaho
Idaho State at Southern Utah
Cal Poly at Montana
Northern Colorado at Montana State
Northern Arizona at Weber State
March 27
Idaho at Eastern Washington
Idaho State at Northern Colorado
Montana State at Montana
Northern Arizona at Cal Poly
UC Davis at Portland State
Weber State at Southern Utah
April 3
Eastern Washington at Montana State
Montana at Idaho
UC Davis at Idaho State
Southern Utah at Northern Arizona
Northern Colorado at Weber State
Cal Poly at Portland State
April 10
Cal Poly at Eastern Washington
Idaho at Southern Utah
Idaho State at Montana State
Portland State at Montana
Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado
Weber State at UC Davis
