Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs makes Cousy Award preseason watch list

Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs is one of 20 players on the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Suggs, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard from West St. Paul, Minnesota, is the highest ranked recruit in GU history. He was No. 6 in ESPN’s top 100 and No. 11 in 247sports’ composite rankings.

Suggs will line up against at least three others on the watch list with GU scheduled to face Kansas (Marcus Garrett), Baylor (Jared Butler) and Pepperdine (Colbey Ross). The Pac-12 is represented by Arizona State’s Remy Martin and Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV.

Suggs joined Zach Collins as the only freshmen signees in GU program history to be named to a McDonald’s All-American game roster. Suggs was a finalist for the 2020 Naismith high school basketball player of the year. He was named MaxPreps male athlete of the year.