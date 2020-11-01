Top Trump coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas apologizes for appearing on Russian state TV

By David Matthews New York Daily News

Scott Atlas, the controversial Trump coronavirus adviser, apologized Sunday after appearing on Russian state TV.

Atlas appeared on RT, formerly known as Russia Today, which the U.S. government designates as a propaganda outlet.

“I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent,” Atlas tweeted. “I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of.

“I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us.”

Atlas did not apologize for the content of his appearance on the Russian propaganda channel where he said the U.S. was rounding the corner on the pandemic despite record numbers of cases in recent days as well as routinely approaching 1,000 deaths a day.

Atlas also criticized restrictions and lockdowns that are “killing people.”

“The public health leadership…they’re killing people with their fear-inducing shutdown policies,” Atlas said.

He added that lockdowns were also “epic failure of public policy by people who refuse to accept they were wrong.”

Atlas, a radiologist with no infectious disease experience, has advocated for herd immunity (which would lead to hundreds of thousands or even millions of deaths) and had questioned how effective mask-wearing is.