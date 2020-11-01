On the air
Sun., Nov. 1, 2020
Monday’s TV Highlights
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants ………………………………………………. ESPN
Soccer
9:25 a.m.: West Bromwich Albion at Fulham ………………… NBC Sports
11:55 a.m.: Leicester City at Leeds United ………………………… NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore ……………………………………………………. 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
