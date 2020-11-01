SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Monday’s TV Highlights

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants ………………………………………………. ESPN

Soccer

9:25 a.m.: West Bromwich Albion at Fulham ………………… NBC Sports

11:55 a.m.: Leicester City at Leeds United ………………………… NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore ……………………………………………………. 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Wordcount: 54
Tags: on the air, tv

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

New health insurance plans available Nov. 1 through Washington Healthplanfinder

(Photo courtesy WAHBE)

Fall means the onset of the cold and flu season.