Local NFL roundup: Ex-Eastern Washington receivers Cooper Kupp, Kendrick Bourne reach career high in losses

Former Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp hauled in 11 receptions for 110 yards, but his Los Angeles Rams had trouble finding the end zone in a 28-17 road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins’ offense – a unit that includes former Asotin High and Idaho offensive tackle Jesse Davis – struggled, totaling 147 yards.

Another ex-EWU receiver, versatile Rams special teams player Nsimba Webster, returned three punts for seven yards and one kick for 25 yard in the loss.

Former EWU linebacker Samson Ebukam totaled three tackles for the Rams.

Kupp, a fourth-year pro who recently became the third-fastest receiver in Rams history to surpass 3,000 career receiving yards, has 37 receptions this season for 417 yards and two touchdowns.

His 11 receptions Sunday tied a career high.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), San Francisco 49ers: Bourne, Kupp’s teammate at EWU, recorded a career-high eight receptions for 81 yards in the 49ers’ 37-27 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

River Cracraft (WSU), San Francisco 49ers: The former Cougars receiver had one tackle in his team’s 37-27 loss to the Seahawks, days after he was elevated to the team’s 53-man roster.

Joe Dahl (WSU, University High), Detroit Lions: Dahl, a starting offensive lineman, was part of a Lions offense that garnered just 29 yards on the ground in a 41-21 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Taiwan Jones (EWU), Buffalo Bills: Jones, a special teams enforcer and 10-year NFL veteran, suffered a hamstring injury in the second half and didn’t return in the Bills’ 24-21 win over the New England Patriots.

Hercules Mata’afa (WSU), Minnesota Vikings: The ex-Cougars defensive lineman registered two tackles in the Vikings’ 28-22 road win over rival Green Bay.

Kaden Elliss (Idaho), New Orleans Saints: A second-year pro and former Vandals linebacker, Elliss had one tackle in the Saints’ 26-23 overtime road win against the Chicago Bears.

Note: Seahawks offensive lineman Mike Iupati (Idaho) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (Idaho) were both out with injuries in Seattle’s 37-27 home win over San Francisco.