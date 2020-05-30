Parks announces limited opening for day use and camping

From wire reports

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission on Thursday announced the list of state parks that will be open for day use, camping and overnight moorage on June 1.

All parks opening for camping and overnight moorage are located in counties that have moved into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan and have approved camping in their counties.

Day-use areas, campgrounds and overnight moorage will open in all counties once they are moved into Phase 2 and camping is approved.

The list of parks now open for day use and for camping June 1 can be found here.

State Parks will delay the opening of some areas and campgrounds beyond June 1. Parks is working with local communities, natural resource agencies and our partners in Oregon to determine the appropriate timing for reopening these areas. No specific timeline has been identified for opening these park areas.

Cabins, yurts and other overnight accommodations remain closed until further notice. Group campsites will remain closed as well.

Visitors with reservations for overnight accommodations that are not opened will receive a full refund for their trips scheduled during the closure. Parks will contact affected campers. No action is required by reservation holders.

Campers are advised to make reservations for camping at open state parks. This ensures they will have a camping spot when they reach their destination and reduces interactions with staff.

State Parks also will take steps to reduce parking capacity at some urban locations such as Lake Sammamish, Saint Edward and Dash Point by limiting parking. Reducing the number of parking stalls available will help decrease the number of people who can access the parks at one time, minimizing crowds.

Parks is also asking visitors to respect closures and only visit parks that are open for day use and camping.

As parks reopen, visitors should understand there may be limited restroom facilities at some parks.

Please consider parks workers’ safety by following the guidelines posted on the agency’s COVID-19 response page and the CDC’s recommendations for visiting parks and recreational facilities.