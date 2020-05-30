Idaho Panhandle National Forests prepare to open campgrounds

From wire reports

The Forest Service Staff on the Idaho Panhandle National Forests is preparing campgrounds for forest visitors in alignment with state orders and federal phased reopening plans.

Many Recreation areas and campgrounds will open on May 30. Others will open later in the summer as conditions allow.

“Camping, picnicking, hiking and many other outdoors activities are summertime favorites. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to these facilities to support these activities,” said Jeanne Higgins, Idaho Panhandle National Forests Supervisor. “We continue to encourage forest visitors to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe.”

Those with existing cabin rental and lookout reservations through Recreation.gov will be notified via email and/or text message if there are any changes. Please be aware that rentals and lookouts will not be cleaned in between use. As in previous years, it is up to the individual renters to bring their own cleaning supplies, and to clean before and after use of the site.

Trails and trailheads remain open. The Forest Service suggests to continue to practice social distancing and respect others on the trail.

The Idaho Panhandle National Forests continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.

For information on the projected recreation site opening dates by District and location, please visit online here and click on Recreation Site Updates.