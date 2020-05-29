Updates to Columbia River summer salmon and steelhead fisheries

From staff and wire reports

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a fishing rule change on Thursday, allowing sockeye retention and reducing the steelhead daily limit in portions of the Columbia River during the summer season.

The effective period runs June 16-30.

Sockeye runs are projected to be higher than in recent years, while steelhead and summer Chinook runs are projected to be lower than in recent years. This action is consistent with co-manager agreements reached in April during the North of Falcon season-setting process.

The areas covered under the change are:

Megler/Astoria Bridge upstream to Hwy. 395 Bridge in Pasco: Daily limit is two. Up to two salmon or one salmon and one hatchery steelhead may be retained. No more than one steelhead may be retained. Release all salmon other than sockeye. Salmon minimum size: 12 inches. Release wild steelhead.

Hwy. 395 Bridge to I-182 Bridge will be closed to fishing for sockeye and steelhead.

I-182 Bridge upstream to Priest Rapids Dam: Daily limit is two sockeye. Release all other salmon and all steelhead. Salmon minimum size: 12 inches.

Barbless hooks are required when fishing for salmon and steelhead downstream of the Oregon/Washington state line.

Sockeye and steelhead retention rules will continue through July 31 and be reflected in the 2020-21 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet beginning July 1.

For more information, contact Region 5 at (360) 696-6211; or Region 3 at (509) 575-2740.