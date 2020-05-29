SWX Home
Sports >  Outdoors

Updates to Columbia River summer salmon and steelhead fisheries

FILE - In this June 27, 2012, file photo, a sockeye salmon, left, swims pass a chinook salmon, center front, and shad, above, at the fish counting window at the Bonneville Dam near Cascade Locks, Ore. (Rick Bowmer / AP)
FILE - In this June 27, 2012, file photo, a sockeye salmon, left, swims pass a chinook salmon, center front, and shad, above, at the fish counting window at the Bonneville Dam near Cascade Locks, Ore. (Rick Bowmer / AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff and wire reports

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a fishing rule change on Thursday, allowing sockeye retention and reducing the steelhead daily limit in portions of the Columbia River during the summer season.

The effective period runs June 16-30.

Sockeye runs are projected to be higher than in recent years, while steelhead and summer Chinook runs are projected to be lower than in recent years. This action is consistent with co-manager agreements reached in April during the North of Falcon season-setting process.

The areas covered under the change are:

Megler/Astoria Bridge upstream to Hwy. 395 Bridge in Pasco: Daily limit is two. Up to two salmon or one salmon and one hatchery steelhead may be retained. No more than one steelhead may be retained. Release all salmon other than sockeye. Salmon minimum size: 12 inches. Release wild steelhead.

Hwy. 395 Bridge to I-182 Bridge will be closed to fishing for sockeye and steelhead.

I-182 Bridge upstream to Priest Rapids Dam: Daily limit is two sockeye. Release all other salmon and all steelhead. Salmon minimum size: 12 inches.

Barbless hooks are required when fishing for salmon and steelhead downstream of the Oregon/Washington state line.

Sockeye and steelhead retention rules will continue through July 31 and be reflected in the 2020-21 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet beginning July 1.

For more information, contact Region 5 at (360) 696-6211; or Region 3 at (509) 575-2740.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.