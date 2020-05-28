WIAA approves additional ‘foundation game’ for several sports for 2020-21 school year

From staff and wire reports

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive board has authorized the addition of a WIAA “Foundation Game” for the sports of baseball, basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball beginning with the 2020-21 school year, allowing each varsity team the opportunity to add one additional contest above the allowable limit during the regular season.

The WIAA is working to form a foundation which will allow the association and its membership to engage with a wider range of donors, including corporations, associations and other groups, for increased financial stability and to support specific programs and the service-related work of the WIAA in general.

Initially, the additional game will be limited to varsity teams, and all games will be played during the sports’ regular season dates. The additional game will serve as a regular season contest and will be counted in the teams’ overall records.

Schools will be required to sign up prior to the season start for the right to play this additional game. Fees, tiered based on sport and classification, will be paid at year’s end.

“This is really a win-win for the WIAA and the member schools, using a very similar model to what other State Associations have had in place for quite some time,” WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said via news release. “Coaches and players will have the flexibility to schedule and play in an extra contest while proceeds from the rights fees will help fund Association costs that directly support student-athletes.”