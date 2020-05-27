SWX Home
Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: Goldeneyes cruising about the lake

Fred Miller took this photo of male and female common goldeneye ducks at the north end of Priest Lake on May 15. (Fred Miller / COURTESY)
Fred Miller took this photo of male and female common goldeneye ducks at the north end of Priest Lake on May 15. (Fred Miller / COURTESY)
Twitter
Facebook
Email

Fred Miller took this photo of male and female common goldeneye ducks at the north end of Priest Lake on May 15.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.