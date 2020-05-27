NASCAR race at Charlotte postponed due to Tropical Storm Bertha

From wire reports

CONCORD, N.C. – Not even a global pandemic could stop NASCAR’s return to racing. The rain, however, could.

NASCAR announced Wednesday that its midweek Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m. PDT, would be postponed to Thursday due to inclement weather. The race will be start at 4 p.m.

NASCAR also announced that its next Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be moved to Monday at 7 p.m. due to travel and setup challenges. Both the Cup and Xfinity races will be broadcast on FS1.

Instead of drivers lining up on the grid for a green flag, teams instead lined up to exit the infield to return home. Hopefully, they will not need to do the same tomorrow since rain is expected to continue near the Concord track throughout the week as Tropical Storm Bertha hits the Charlotte area.

Thunderstorms are likely Thursday with a 60% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall amounts are projected to be lower than they were on Wednesday, however, which means NASCAR has a fighting chance of completing the race.

If rain hits again Thursday, the sanctioning body will need to get the track dried and run at least half the race (104 laps) in order to call it official. The leader at the time the race is called would be deemed the winner.