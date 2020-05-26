Gonzaga women get commitment from California prep forward Calli Stokes

Gonzaga women’s basketball is continuing to build for the future in the frontcourt.

Calli Stokes, a 5-foot-11 forward from Redondo Beach, California, is the third prep star this spring to give an oral commitment to play for the Zags in the fall of 2021.

Stokes, currently listed as the 76th-ranked player in California by ESPN, committed to the Zags last weekend.

GU coach Lisa Fortier and her staff have earlier commits from a pair of forwards five-star recruit Bree Salenbein from Michigan and Esther Little from Great Britain.

The Zags also will have the services of guards Abby O’Connor, a transfer from Loyola of Chicago; and Payton Muma, who also will arrive in the fall of 2021.

All four players are expected to be in GU uniforms in the fall of 2021 – good thing, as the Zags must replace at least six players after next season, including Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth, Jill Townsend, Cierra Walker, Louise Forsyth and Gillian Barfield.

Statistics from last season were not available for Stokes, who missed much of the year with injuries.

Stokes is described by observers as having a solid 3-point shot with strong dribbling skills and solid defense.

“I’ve raved about Calli Stokes since the first time I saw her as a freshman for Redondo,” said James Parker, a coach at nearby Pacifica Christian High School, posted on social media. “Gonzaga is getting a phenomenal young person who plays tremendously hard.”