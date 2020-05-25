Spokane Indians’ Walking Taco Tuesday meal to benefit Second Harvest

The Spokane Indians’ Ballpark Dinner to Go was such a home run last week – it was a sellout, according to the baseball team – that the organization is now offering a second family meal option, and this time the theme is Taco Tuesday.

The Spokane Indians Walking Taco Tuesday Packages, which serve four, must be ordered by 11:59 p.m. Sunday at milb.com/spokane/ballpark/ballparkdinnertogo and will be available for pickup curbside at Avista Stadium from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday.

The meal includes four Walking Taco kits (Nacho Cheese Doritos, ground beef, corn and black bean mix, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and Fiesta Ranch), 1 pound of tater tots with Fiesta Ranch, rice and beans and four churros for $40, plus tax.

For every meal purchased, the Spokane Indians will make a donation to Second Harvest, which distributes more than 2 million pounds of free food each month to help people in need in 26 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

While placing orders for the family meals online, fans will have the opportunity to make additional donations to Second Harvest. There were 2,640 meals donated to Second Harvest during the previous Spokane Indians family meal.

Spokane Indians Team Store orders placed online at spokaneindians.milbstore.com also will be available for pick-up, if selecting the pick-up option, during the dinner takeout hours. This option is available regardless of dinner purchase.