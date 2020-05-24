2020 course guide for Spokane-area golf courses

From staff reports

Avondale GC: Hayden Lake, Idaho, (208) 772-5963. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays, $61.50, except Mondays at $47. 9-hole weekends/weekdays, $33. 18-hole seniors (60+), $55. 18-hole juniors, $47. 18-hole cart fee: $35; 9-hole: $19. Tee times: no deadlines. ( avondalegolfcourse.com )

Bryden Canyon GC: Lewiston, Idaho, (208) 746-0863. 18-hole greens fees: weekends $29; weekdays, $25. 9-hole: daily, $18. Junior rate, free with adult round. College rate, $18 with ID, $6 for LCSC student/faculty. 18-hole cart fee: $20 per rider; 9-hole: $15 per rider. Replay rate, $10. Tee times: no deadlines. ( brydencanyongolf.com )

Chewelah G&CC: (509) 935-6807. Course Open-September 30 weekend/weekday (includes cart): 27 holes $75/$70; 18 holes $60/$55. Every day after 2 p.m. (includes cart): 18-hole, $40; 9-hole, $27. Seniors 9 holes $17, 18 holes $42/$32, 27 holes $52/$42; juniors free on 9 holes with paying adult, 18 holes $38/$24, 27 holes $43/$27. Walking rates all season weekend/weekday: 9 holes $24, 18 holes $42/$37, 27 holes $52/$47. Tee times: up to 14 days in advance. ( chewelahgolf.com )

Circling Raven GC: Worley, Idaho, (800) 523-2464. 18-hole greens fees (with golf cart, GPS, and use of practice range): May 1-May 21: Monday-Thursday: $89; Friday-Sunday: $99; May 22-October 4: Monday-Thursday: $99, Friday-Sunday: $109. Oct. 5-Season End: Monday-Thursday: $89, Friday-Sunday $99. Tee times: up to 30 days in advance. ( cdacasino.com/ golf)

Coeur d’Alene GC: (208) 765-0218. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays, $34, $30 for seniors, $15 for juniors. 9-hole: weekends/weekdays, $19, $17 for seniors, $10 for juniors. 18-hole cart fee: $30; 9-hole fees: $21, $19 for seniors, $10 for juniors. Single person 18-hole cart fee: $30; 9-hole $18. Tee times: Friday-Sunday and holidays, call after prior Tuesday at 7 a.m.; Mon-Thurs, after prior Thursday at 7 a.m. ( cdagolfclub.com )

Coeur d’Alene Resort: (208) 667-4653. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays/weekends, May: $170 (twilight $95) June: $195, twilight $130; July/August: $250, twilight $165; September: $195, twilight $130; October: $150, twilight $75. Resort rate without stay and play package varies on availability. Fees include cart, range balls and forecaddie (gratuity not included), sports massage and complimentary bag tag. Tee times: no deadline, 48-hour cancellation notice. ( cdaresort.com/play/ golf)

Colfax GC: (509) 397-2122. 18-hole greens fees, $25. 9-hole: $18. 18-hole cart fee: $30; 9-hole: $20. Tee times: weekends, call one day in advance; weekdays, no deadlines. ( colfaxgolf.com/ )

Dominion Meadows GC: Colville, Washington, (509) 684-5508. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $32/28; Senior 18-hole: $28/$26. College $28/$26, 9-hole fee: weekends/weekdays $22/$20; Senior 9-hole: $20/$18. 18-hole cart fee: $30; 9-hole: $15. Tee times: no deadlines. ( colvillegolf.com )

Deer Park G&CC: (509) 276-5912. 18-hole greens fees: $33 ($15 for sunset rate, times vary); $28 for seniors, $16 for juniors. 9-hole: $22, $20 for seniors, $12 for juniors. Afternoon special (after 1:30 p.m.): 18-hole adults, seniors: $25, juniors: $12; 9-hole adults, seniors: $20, juniors; $8. 18-hole cart fee: $17; 9-hole: $9. Tee times: up to one week in advance. ( deerparkgolf.com )

Downriver GC: Spokane, Washington, (509) 327-5269. 18-hole green fees: $45; 9-hole: $27. Sunset rate $20. Juniors 9 or 18-hole $15. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. ( my.spokanecity.org/ downriver)

Esmeralda GC: Spokane, Washington, (509) 487-6291. 18-hole green fees: $45; 9-hole: $27. Sunset rate $20. Juniors 9 or 18-hole $15. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. ( my.spokanecity.org/ esmeralda)

The Fairways GC: Cheney, Washington, (509) 747-8418. 18-hole: Monday-Thursday greens fees $34; weekends $38, seniors: $23, juniors: $14. 9-hole $22. Tee times: no deadline, dynamic pricing all the time at ( golfthefairways.com )

Hangman Valley GC: Spokane, Washington, (509) 448-1212. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays (Monday-Friday, after 3 p.m., weekends), $39, weekend before 3 p.m. $42; rate for pre-book, weekdays $44, weekends $46; Seniors rate M-F $39, weekend $42. 9-holes weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends, $27; weekends $30. Juniors 9- and 18-hole $12. College (with ID) 18-hole before 3 p.m. $42, after 3p.m. $26. Twilight 9-hole $19. 18-hole single cart fee per golfer: $18; 9-hole: $9. Tee times: up to nine days in advance. (spo kanecounty.org/1141/Hangman-Valley )

Harrington G&CC: (509) 253-4308. 18-hole greens fees: Wednesday-Friday $22, $20 for seniors and military; $16 for juniors. 9-hole: $18, $14 for seniors and military; $12 for juniors. Monday-Tuesday 18-hole $14; 9-hole $14. 18-hole cart fee: $26; 9-hole: $16. Tee times: no deadlines. ( harringtonbiz.com/ golf)

Highlands GC: Post Falls, Idaho, (208) 773-3673. 18-hole greens fees: $40, seniors $30, $40 weekends, juniors, $18. 9-hole: $23, seniors $20, juniors $18. 18-hole cart fee: $17 per seat; 9-hole: $8 per seat. Twilight time is after 2 p.m. and is $26 to walk. Tee times: weekends/weekdays, up to one week in advance. ( thehighlandsgc.com )

Idaho Club: Sandpoint, Idaho, (208) 265-2345. 18-hole greens fees (all fees include range and cart): weekdays (Mon.-Thur.): 7-10:30 a.m. private members only, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $95, 2-7 p.m. $65. Weekends (Fri.-Sun.): 7-10:30 a.m. private members only, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $120, 2-7 p.m. $85. Juniors, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (all days) $33. Tee times required. (theidahoclub.com/Nicklaus-signature-course/)

Indian Canyon GC: Spokane, Washington, (509) 747-5353. 18-hole green fees: $45; 9-hole: $29. Sunset rate $20. Juniors 9 or 18-hole $15. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. ( my.spokanecity.org/ Indian-canyon)

Liberty Lake GC: (509) 255-6233. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays (Monday-Friday, after 3 p.m., weekends), $39, weekend before 3 p.m. $42; rate for pre-book, weekdays $44, weekends $46; Seniors rate M-F $39, weekend $42. 9-holes weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends, $27; weekends $30. Juniors 9- and 18-hole $12. College (with ID) 18-hole before 3 p.m. $42, after 3p.m. $26. Twilight 9-hole $19. 18-hole single cart fee per golfer: $18; 9-hole: $9. Tee times: up to nine days in advance. (spoka necounty.org/1210/Liberty-Lake )

The Links GC: Post Falls, Idaho, (208) 777-7611. 18-hole greens fees: Friday-Sunday $39; Mon., Wed., Thur. $35; 9-hole Friday-Sunday $25; Mon., Wed., Thur. $22; Tight-Wad-Tuesday: 18-hole: $27 with bucket of range balls. Seniors/Military (Monday-Thursday): $30 for 18 holes, $16 for 9 holes. Juniors: $15. 18-hole cart fee: $16 per seat; 9-hole: $11 per seat. Tee times: no deadlines. ( golfthelinks.net )

MeadowWood GC: Liberty Lake, Washington, (509) 255-9539. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays (Monday-Friday, after 3 p.m., weekends), $39, weekend before 3 p.m. $42; rate for pre-book, weekdays $44, weekends $46; Seniors rate M-F $39, weekend $42. 9-holes weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends, $27; weekends $30. Juniors 9- and 18-hole $12. College (with ID) 18-hole before 3 p.m. $42, after 3p.m. $26. Twilight 9-hole $19. 18-hole single cart fee per golfer: $18; 9-hole: $9. Tee times: up to nine days in advance. Tee times up to nine days in advance. (spokanecount y.org/1234/MeadowWood )

Mirror Lake GC: Bonners Ferry, Idaho, (208) 267-5314. 18-hole: weekdays $27, weekends and holidays $29, juniors $10. 9-hole greens fees: weekdays $19, weekends and holidays $21, juniors $5. Cart fee: 18-hole $25, 9-hole $15. Cart trail fee: $5. ( bonnersferry.id.gov/mirror-lake- golf-course)

Palouse Ridge GC: Pullman, Washington, (509) 335-4342. 18-hole greens fees for residents (live within 40-mile radius): $61. Nonresidents: $109. Seniors (60+)/Faculty and Staff: $51. Students: $42 (Monday-Thursday $35). Juniors: $20. Twilight: $49. 9-hole greens fees: $49. WSUAA member: $59. Cart fees: all rates include cart. ( palouseridge.com )

Pine Acres: Spokane, Washington, (509) 466-9984. 9-hole: weekdays $10, seniors $9, juniors $9. All players $10 on weekends. Range bucket prices: 135 balls for $14.50, 90 balls for $10.50, 60 balls for $9. (https://bit.ly/3fXDi7J)

Pinehurst GC: Pinehurst, Idaho, (208) 682-2013. 18-hole greens fees: weekday and weekend $26, 9-hole $16. Play all day Monday and Thursday for $16, $26 w/cart. 18-cart fees: $22; 9-cart fees: $12. 18-scooter: $30; 9-scooter: $20.

Pomeroy GC: (509) 843-1197. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $20. 9-hole: $10. Cart path fee: $5. Tee times: none.

Ponderosa Springs: Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, (208) 664-1101. 9-hole: weekends/weekdays $13, $7 for the back 9. Weekdays: seniors (55 and over) $11, juniors (17 and under) $11. Ten-play passes: $100. Pull carts only: $4. Club rentals: $3. Tee times: none. No dress code. ( ponderosaspringsgolf.com )

Prairie Falls GC: Post Falls, Idaho, (208) 457-0210. 18-hole greens fees: $37. 9-hole: $25. Range balls: small bucket (38-42 balls) $5, large bucket (72-76 balls) $8, jumbo bucket (165-170 balls) $15. ( pfgolf.com )

Priest Lake GC: (208) 443-2525. Greens fees: Opening-June 16 weekdays: 18-holes $32, 9-holes $20; weekend 18-holes $36, 9-holes $25. June 17-Sept. 8 weekdays: 18-holes $45, 9-holes $25; weekend 18-holes $56, 9-holes $35. Sept. 9-Closing weekdays: 18-holes $35, 9-holes $22; weekend 18-holes $44, 9-holes $22. Twilight after 2 p.m.: $35 (with cart) all you can play in off-season, $40 in peak season. Senior/military/student discount is 10 percent. Tee times: no deadline, but time availability varies. ( plgolfcourse.com )

Quail Ridge GC: Clarkston, Washington, (509) 758-8501. 18-hole greens fees: $30. 9-hole greens fees: $20. 18-hole w/cart: $45; 9-hole: $30. Tee times: up to two weeks in advance. ( golfquailridge.com/ )

The Creek at Qualchan GC: Spokane, Washington, (509) 448-9317. 18-hole greens fees: $45; 9-hole: $29; sunset rate $20. Juniors, 9- and 18-hole $15. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. ( my.spokanecity.org/ qualchan)

Ranch Club GC: Priest River, Idaho, (208) 448-1731. Weekends/weekdays $24. 9-hole: weekends/weekdays $18. Twilight (after 4 p.m.) $15. 18-hole cart fee: $14; 9-hole: $10. Tee times: Holidays and weekends. ( ranchclubgolfcourse.com )

Ritzville GC: (509) 659-9868. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays $20; weekends $25; senior (Monday-Thursday) $17. 9-hole: $15, senior (Monday-Thursday) $12. Unlimited rounds (Monday) $10, students $5. 18-hole cart fee $20, 9-hole $10. Tee times: no deadlines.

Sandpoint Elks GC: (208) 263-4321. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $30 ($24 members). 9-hole: weekends/weekdays $22 ($17 members). 18-hole cart fee: $24 ($22 members); 9-hole: $18 ($16 members). Pull cart: $7. League nights: Mon., Wed. and Thurs. at 5 p.m. Tee times: before 3 p.m. on league nights. ( sandpointelks.com )

Shoshone G&TC: Kellogg, Idaho, (208) 784-0161. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $27, senior (65+) $22, junior $19 (18 & under). 9-hole: weekends/weekdays $16, senior $13, junior $10. Thursdays (except holidays), all day $30 including cart. Veterans 18-hole $21, 9-hole $13 every day. 18-hole cart fee: $27; 9-hole: $14. Tee times: call/online for tee times. ( shoshonegolf.com )

St. John G&CC: (509) 648-3259. All-day greens fees: weekends/weekdays $18. Pull cart $3. Motorized cart $25.

St. Maries GC: (208) 245-3842. 18-hole greens fees: weekends $26; weekdays $22; juniors $12. 9-hole: weekends $17; weekdays $15; juniors $8. 18-hole cart fee: $26; 9-hole: $13. Wednesdays are senior days: 18-hole $12; 9-hole $8. Tee times: no deadline.

* Stoneridge GC: Blanchard, Idaho, (800) 952-2948. 18-holes: $30-$95. $35-$100 w/cart. 9-holes: $25-$80. $30-$85 w/cart. Tee times: month-plus. ( stoneridgeidaho.com )

Tekoa GC: (509) 284-5607. Greens fees: 18-hole $25, 9-hole $15. Cart rental: $20. Tee times: none. (tekoagolfcourse.net/)

Twin Lakes Village GC: Rathdrum, Idaho, (208) 687-1311. 18-hole greens fees: $37 ($53 w/ cart); seniors (Monday-Friday) $28.50 ($44.50 w/ cart); juniors (under 18) $19 ($31.50 w/ cart). 9-hole, Monday-Friday and weekends before 8 a.m. and after 3 p.m.: $23.50 ($31.50 w/ cart); seniors (Monday-Friday) $19 ($27 w/ cart); juniors $12.50 ($19 w/ cart). Twilight rate after 2 p.m.: $29.50 ($45.50 w/ cart). Tee times: call in advance. ( golftwinlakes.com )

University of Idaho GC: Moscow, Idaho, (208) 885-6171. 18-hole greens fees: public $29 ($24 after 2 p.m.); students $20 ($15 after 2 p.m.); seniors/faculty $25 ($20 after 3:30 p.m.); juniors $10 (10 and under play free). 9-hole fees: public $19; students $16 ($12 after 2 p.m.); seniors $17 ($12 after 2 p.m.). 18-hole cart fee: $14 ($18 per extra seat); 9-hole: $10 ($12 per extra seat). Tee times: accepted one week in advance. ( uidaho.edu/golfcourse )

Trailhead GC: Liberty Lake, Washington, (509) 928-3484. 9-hole greens fees: adult $20, seniors $17, juniors $10, services $17, twilight (5 p.m.-1 hour before dark) $17. Second-round fees: adult $9, seniors $8, juniors $5, services $8. Season passes for unlimited play: adult $675, seniors/services $575, juniors $175. Pull cart $5. Club rental $12. Power cart: 9-hole $16; 18-hole $32. Trail fee $8. Range balls: small $6, medium $8, large $10. ( libertylakewa.gov/ golf)

Wandermere GC: Spokane, Washington, (509) 466-8023. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays $32, weekend until 3 p.m. $36, $20 after 3 p.m.; seniors $28, junior $18. 9-hole: weekdays $24; seniors $22, juniors $10. 18-hole cart fee: $30; 9-hole: $15. Tee times: weekends, call one week in advance; weekdays, call one day in advance. ( wandermere.com )

On the web: The preceding is a directory of area golf courses. For more information on area courses, go online at spokesman.com/ golf

*Rates may vary based on course condition. Contact course for daily rates.