Report: Former Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf arrested on misdemeanor battery charge

Ryan Leaf, the former Washington State quarterback and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick who recovered from substance abuse problems to carve out a career in sports broadcasting, was reportedly arrested Friday in Palm Springs on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge according to TMZ.

According to a booking report filed by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Leaf was charged with domestic battery of a spouse, former spouse, a fiancé, a dating partner, or a co-parent and was arrested by the Palm Desert Police Department at 1:59 p.m. Leaf was then booked into jail at 3:32 p.m., according to the report.

Bail for Leaf was set at at $5,000. He was still in custody at the time this story was posted and no further details about what may have led to the reported dispute are available.

The 44-year-old has been engaged to Anna Kleinsorge, a former Georgetown volleyball player, since 2017. The couple gave birth to their first chile, McGyver, in October of 2017. Leaf was formerly married to Nicole Lucia, at the time a cheerleader for the San Diego Chargers – the team that made Leaf the No. 2 pick of the NFL Draft in 1998 – but the two separated in 2003 and later filed for divorce.

