Report: Former Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf arrested on misdemeanor battery charge

Fri., May 22, 2020

Pat McAfee jokes with former WSU quarterback Ryan Leaf eyes the sidelines before the start of the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

Ryan Leaf, the former Washington State quarterback and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick who recovered from substance abuse problems to carve out a career in sports broadcasting, was reportedly arrested Friday in Palm Springs on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge according to TMZ.

According to a booking report filed by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Leaf was charged with domestic battery of a spouse, former spouse, a fiancé, a dating partner, or a co-parent and was arrested by the Palm Desert Police Department at 1:59 p.m. Leaf was then booked into jail at 3:32 p.m., according to the report.

Bail for Leaf was set at at $5,000. He was still in custody at the time this story was posted and no further details about what may have led to the reported dispute are available.

The 44-year-old has been engaged to Anna Kleinsorge, a former Georgetown volleyball player, since 2017. The couple gave birth to their first chile, McGyver, in October of 2017. Leaf was formerly married to Nicole Lucia, at the time a cheerleader for the San Diego Chargers – the team that made Leaf the No. 2 pick of the NFL Draft in 1998 – but the two separated in 2003 and later filed for divorce.

The Spokesman-Review will continue to update this story.

