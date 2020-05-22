Livingston Roundup cancelled by novel coronavirus

By Spencer Martin

LIVINGSTON —-The Livingston Roundup is the first of three, premiere rodeo’s during “Cowboy Christmas” to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

The cancellation was confirmed to SWX by President Bruce Becker.

Becker said in a phone call the rodeo was put in a situation where public health and safety takes priority over a sporting event.

He said with all the accommodations in place it isn’t possible to postpone the rodeo for later this summer with the current COVID-19 regulations put in place.

The one event that will still remain in Livingston during the holiday weekend is the fireworks show. Becker said they will combine the three nights of fireworks into one show on the Fourth of July.

They are still working on a location for the firework show, and remain concerned about crowd control, but he said the fireworks will be visible across the city and he hopes it can still be a form of celebration for the Livingston community.

For more information on the cancellation and ticket refunds, you can visit https://livingstonroundup.com/.