Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

From wire reports

Georgetown men’s basketball Coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated at a Washington, D.C. area hospital, he announced Friday night on Twitter in a statement through the school.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing said in the statement. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

Ewing, 57, wanted to share the diagnosis to emphasize the wide-reaching nature of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the statement. No other members of the basketball team tested positive.