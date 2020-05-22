CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

Sports

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

In a statement issued by Georgetown on Friday, men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19. (Matt Slocum / AP)
In a statement issued by Georgetown on Friday, men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19. (Matt Slocum / AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From wire reports

Georgetown men’s basketball Coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated at a Washington, D.C. area hospital, he announced Friday night on Twitter in a statement through the school.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing said in the statement. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

Ewing, 57, wanted to share the diagnosis to emphasize the wide-reaching nature of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the statement. No other members of the basketball team tested positive.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.