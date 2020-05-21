Area roundup: North Idaho College hires Korina Baker as women’s basketball coach

From staff reports

Former Freeman High and North Idaho standout Korina Baker has been named the new coach of the Cardinals women’s basketball team, NIC athletic director Bobby Lee announced Thursday.

Baker was a two-year starter for NIC, earning NJCAA Region 18 first-team honors as a sophomore in 2011. The Cardinals won the NJCAA national championship that season.

Following her career with the Cardinals, Baker transferred to Southern Methodist and played two seasons for the Mustangs.

She was an assistant coach for the past two years under longtime coach Chris Carlson, who retired at the end of last season.

“Korina is excited about this opportunity,” Lee said in a school release. “And I look forward to helping her in all that she needs.”

NC grad named Whitman men’s coach

Spokane native John Lamanna has been named the coach of the Whitman men’s basketball team.

Lamanna, who graduated from North Central and was a four-year student assistant under coaches Dick and Tony Bennett at Washington State, joins the Blues after five seasons at Ave Maria (Florida) University.

He also had coaching stops at NCAA Division III Franciscan (Ohio) University and UC Davis, where he helped the Aggies transition to D-I.

Since 2005, Lamanna has been the Director of the Reese’s NCAA Division I College Basketball All-Star Game held at the Final Four site the Friday before the Final Four.