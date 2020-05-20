Work group will discuss Columbia salmon management

From staff reports

The Columbia River Salmon Fishery Policy Workgroup will hold a virtual public meeting later this month to continue its work reviewing the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission’s policy on salmon management in the Columbia River basin.

The workgroup, made up of three commission members, will meet May 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The meeting will be conducted via webinar in response to continued concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The public will be able to view the meeting online and provide testimony, according to a WDFW news release.

An agenda and other meeting materials – including instructions on how to watch the meeting online – will be available at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/columbia-river-policy-review beginning early this week. The meeting will be recorded and posted online later for those unable to attend the webinar.

The workgroup encourages members of the public throughout Washington to provide testimony, including suggestions for allocating the recreational harvest of spring chinook between different regions in the basin.

The Columbia River Salmon Fishery Policy Workgroup is charged with making recommendations to the full Fish and Wildlife Commission. More information on the commission’s Columbia River salmon management policy is available at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/policies/columbia-river-basin-salmon-management.