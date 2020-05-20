Reader photo: Watching for visitors
UPDATED: Wed., May 20, 2020
Gary Miller took this photo of a female black-headed grosbeak on Tuesday near Four Lakes.
“Staying home and staying healthy isn’t so bad when there’s a variety of birds visiting,” he said.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
