Gonzaga moves up to No. 1 in ESPN’s way-too-early rankings

Nothing has really changed for Gonzaga in recent weeks, but the Zags still made a move to the top in one of the numerous way-too-early college basketball polls.

ESPN bumped Gonzaga into the top spot in its latest rankings released Wednesday. The Zags changed spots with Villanova, which dropped to No. 2.

“Gonzaga moves to the top spot after a few more weeks of comparing rosters, as the Bulldogs are likely to have the best combination of talent, balance, versatility and depth in college basketball next season,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote.

GU’s Corey Kispert, Filip Petrusev and Joel Ayayi have declared for the NBA draft. The three will have additional time to make their decisions with the withdrawal date being pushed back from the original June 3 deadline. Borzello notes that rumors of top-10 recruit Jalen Suggs playing overseas or in the G League have quieted down.

“Assuming those four are in the fold next season – and they all should be – Gonzaga will enter the 2020-21 season at No. 1,” according to Borzello.

Gonzaga was No. 1 in USA Today’s initial rankings and the Zags have been regulars at No. 1 in CBS Sports’ Top 25 and 1. GU is No. 2 in polls by SI.com and NBC Sports.