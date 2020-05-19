Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown picks Michigan over Gonzaga and Illinois

Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown picked Michigan over Gonzaga and Illinois.

Brown announced his choice of the Wolverines, expected by most recruiting analysts, Tuesday on Twitter.

The rising senior originally listed Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa State and LSU as finalists. Michigan entered the picture in the last few weeks and the Wolverines joined the Bulldogs and Illini in Brown’s final three.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound guard started 73 of 84 career games. Brown averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds last season.

Barring a waiver or change in NCAA rules, Brown probably will have to sit out next season and then have one year of eligibility.