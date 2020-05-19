Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown picks Michigan over Gonzaga and Illinois

UPDATED: Tue., May 19, 2020

Wake Forest’s Chaundee Brown, right, battles Virginia’s Devon Hall for a loose ball in a January 2018 game. (AP)
Wake Forest’s Chaundee Brown, right, battles Virginia’s Devon Hall for a loose ball in a January 2018 game. (AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791
Wake Forest’s Chaundee Brown, right, battles Virginia’s Devon Hall for a loose ball in a January 2018 game. (AP)
Wake Forest’s Chaundee Brown, right, battles Virginia’s Devon Hall for a loose ball in a January 2018 game. (AP)

Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown picked Michigan over Gonzaga and Illinois.

Brown announced his choice of the Wolverines, expected by most recruiting analysts, Tuesday on Twitter.

The rising senior originally listed Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa State and LSU as finalists. Michigan entered the picture in the last few weeks and the Wolverines joined the Bulldogs and Illini in Brown’s final three.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound guard started 73 of 84 career games. Brown averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds last season.

Barring a waiver or change in NCAA rules, Brown probably will have to sit out next season and then have one year of eligibility.

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.