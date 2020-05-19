SWX Senior Spotlight: Great Falls High’s Andrew Almos
Tue., May 19, 2020
You may know him from his work on the football field, but this Spring, Andrew Almos was looking to take on a new area of athletics, by going out for javelin. He had practiced and was looking forward to the season before it was canceled and while he’s disappointed he won’t get the chance to throw the stick, he’s very much looking forward to the exciting opportunity of playing football at Montana Tech in the Fall.
