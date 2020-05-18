As MLB moves toward a 2020 season, Rangers’ minor leaguers wonder when they will play

From staff and wire reports

Not every player in the Texas Rangers organization went home in March after Major League Baseball shuttered spring training because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Surprise Recreation Campus in Arizona has seen players continue to work out there the past two months.

A small group of players on the 40-man roster, all but one of them in minor league camp. A few non-roster invites. A smattering of other minor leaguers. A group of Venezuelan prospects not allowed back into their country.

And some former Spokane Indians.

That’s quite a cast, and they are all united by one thing – besides baseball – despite varying backgrounds: They have no idea when, where and if they are going to play official games in 2020.

With the ball rolling toward an MLB season, albeit with considerable obstacles yet be to overcome, minor league players, farm directors and owners are stuck in limbo.

“We’re not getting much,” right-handed pitcher Tyler Phillips said. Phillips did two stints with the Indians, in 2016 and ’17, and spent 2019 split between Double-A Frisco and High-A Down East.

“All they’ve told us is that we may be getting some answers soon and that we need to start picking it up a little bit with the workouts. If there is no season, they’re going to have to create a plan for us to get the same type of workload that we would for a whole season.

“But for a start time, we have no idea still. We’re just as annoyed as everybody else.”

All MLB teams need to dip into their minor leagues during the season. The Rangers are staying engaged with their minor leaguers, whether they’re in Arizona or spread across the country and into Latin America. Coaches have been assigned players to call or text six days a week.

“We just want to be prepared,” said Paul Kruger, the Rangers’ director of minor league operations.

“We’re preparing everybody as if we’re going to start up at some point. I think it’s going to be hard to run every minor league team as we know it. Just to see the sheer number of cities and logistical issues that could come up, there’s a lot of them. We haven’t gotten clearance and guidance on what that will be.”