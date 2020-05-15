27th and final Badlands Bowl cancelled due to novel coronavirus

By Spencer Martin

The Knights of Columbus Badland Bowl has been cancelled due to Covid-19. It would have been the 27th and final edition of the Montana-North Dakota senior football game.

The football game between Montana and North Dakota was slated for June 20 in Dickinson North Dakota. Earlier this year co-founder Eric Reid announced the 27th meeting would be the final edition of the Badlands Bowl.

Montana has dominated the all time series, holding a twenty to six advantage. In 2019, Montana led by a big game from Jesse Owens took down North Dakota 41 to 14 in Miles City. Miles City Head Coach Jeff Regan was going to coach the Montana side this summer.

A release on the Badlands Bowl website reads, “It is unfortunate that COVID-19 protocols have taken away yet another celebration and honor for Montana and North Dakota seniors. We wish them all the best as they go forward with their academic and athletic pursuits in these uncertain times.

We would like to thank the committee members and volunteers, the Knights of Columbus, Dickinson State University, Custer County District High School, the sponsors, and the communities of Dickinson, ND, and Miles City, MT, for their tireless work and support of the Badlands Bowl over the last 27 years. We also would like to thank the numerous coaches and players from both states who came together to create memorable events each June and lasting relationships with each other.”