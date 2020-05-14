Panhandle National Forest prepares to open campgrounds

From staff reports

The Idaho Panhandle National Forest hopes to reopen developed campgrounds by the end of May, or as access conditions allow, according to an agency news release.

As of Monday the following day-use sites will be available for public access. Developed campgrounds and rental cabins remain temporarily closed.

Day-use sites that became accessible Monday include:

Priest Lake Ranger District

Kalispel day-use site

Kalispel boat launch

Dickensheet Information center

Bonners Ferry Ranger District

Sinclair Lake fishing site

St. Joe Ranger District

White Rock

Mountain Springs

Table Camp