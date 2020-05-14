Panhandle National Forest prepares to open campgrounds
UPDATED: Thu., May 14, 2020
The Idaho Panhandle National Forest hopes to reopen developed campgrounds by the end of May, or as access conditions allow, according to an agency news release.
As of Monday the following day-use sites will be available for public access. Developed campgrounds and rental cabins remain temporarily closed.
Day-use sites that became accessible Monday include:
Priest Lake Ranger District
Kalispel day-use site
Kalispel boat launch
Dickensheet Information center
Bonners Ferry Ranger District
Sinclair Lake fishing site
St. Joe Ranger District
White Rock
Mountain Springs
Table Camp
