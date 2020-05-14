NFL players Quinton Dunbar, DeAndre Baker accused of armed robbery at South Florida party

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar, who was acquired in a trade from Washington in March and had been expected to compete for the team’s starting right cornerback job, is facing four counts of armed robbery with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with an incident late Wednesday night in Florida.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday afternoon. As of 6:30 p.m. he had not been arrested nor yet turned himself in.

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is also facing four robbery charges as well as four charges of aggravated assault with a firearm in the same incident, in which roughly $73,500 in cash and watches were stolen.

The news of the warrant being issued for Dunbar’s arrest broke a few hours after Dunbar had spoken with media who cover the Seahawks via Zoom. Dunbar, 27, said he was doing the interview from his home in Florida. The Seahawks list Miami as his hometown. Miramar is listed as about 17 miles from Miami.

The robbers are alleged to have stolen more than $12,000 in cash as well as a $18,000 Rolex watch, a $25,000 Hublot and a $17,500 Audemars Piguet timepiece in an incident that the police report portrays as possible revenge for gambling losses suffered two nights earlier.

The report states that police were called at 12:20 a.m. Thursday morning to respond to a call of an armed robbery that had occurred 45 minutes earlier.

Dunbar and Baker were said to have been attending a party that began Wednesday night around 8 p.m. Police alleged the men were gambling when an argument broke out, with a table being flipped over and Baker and another unidentified man brandishing guns and Baker then directing the other two men, including Dunbar, to steal the cash and watches.

Baker is alleged to have pointed a gun at a man who “feared for his life” and directed the other unidentified man – said to be wearing a red mask – to shoot an individual who had just entered the party. No shots were fired. Dunbar is also alleged by one of the victims to have directed others to “take the valuables.”

The report states that there was conflicting testimony on whether Dunbar was armed – three of the witnesses are stated as saying they did not see him with a gun while one states that he did. Because of that, the report states that it could not be conclusively stated that Dunbar committed aggravated assault with a firearm. But it states that “upon the totality of the circumstances’’ that Dunbar committed armed robbery.

One of the men who was robbed alleged that Dunbar and Baker had lost “around $70,000’’ gambling two days earlier at a different party in Miami.

The report alleges that the cars driven by the three men were “pre-positioned’’ outside the residence in a manner suggesting that the robbery was planned. The cars were reported as a Mercedes, BMW and a Lamborghini.

No one was reported as injured.

Tania Rues, the public information officer for the Miramar PD, told The Seattle Times that as of 5:30 p.m. PT neither men had been arrested but that the department had been in contact with the attorneys of at least one of the men about turning himself in. No bond was set.

In a statement Thursday night the Seahawks said: “We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

The NFL likewise said in a statement that: “We are aware of the matter. We have no further comment at this time.”

Aside from whatever legal penalties Dunbar could face, the league will also review the incident under its Personal Conduct Policy and could hand out its own punishment, including suspensions.

Dunbar has played the last five seasons with Washington but was traded to Seattle for a 2020 fifth-round pick in March.

He spent about 14 minutes Thursday morning – apparently, roughly about 11 hours after the incident for which he is charged – talking to reporters who cover the team and had said he was happy for a fresh start with the Seahawks.

“You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day,” he said. “(The Seahawks) made it their job to trade for me and that’s good enough for me, and I just hope to repay them the way I carry myself as a person and as a player.”

He is entering the final season of a contract set to pay him a base salary of $3.275 million in 2020.

Dunbar played at Florida and then was an undrafted free agent for Washington, which moved him from receiver to cornerback.

Baker was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Georgia.

Dunbar told the media he expected to start out his Seahawks career at right cornerback, where he was expected to compete with the starter of the last two years, Tre Flowers.

Seattle had eagerly sought Dunbar when he became available via trade hoping to improve its play in the secondary.

Dunbar had sought to be either traded or released by Washington unless he received a new contract.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Dunbar had called being in Seattle “a perfect fit” saying that he felt the team’s style of play suited his skillset best.

“I’m excited about this guy,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last month. “He’s a playmaker and we need depth at corner and we need to cover people up and we need to be able to match up really well; continue to do that. … makes us that much more competitive and hopefully just adds to this coverage that we need to play the kind of ball we want to play.”