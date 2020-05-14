Dishman Hills offers weekly virtual check-ins

Starting Friday, the Dishman Hills Conservancy will hold a weekly Zoom conference for the community to learn about what is happening in the Dishman Hills.

At 9 a.m., Spokane County parks planner Paul Knowles will give an update on the construction at Phillips Creek Trailhead, Stevens Creek Road construction and ongoing forest management plans. Knowles and conservancy staff will also take questions from the public.

To register, visit DishmanHills.org/events.