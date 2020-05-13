Lilac City Invitational golf tournament adjusts dates due to coronavirus pandemic

Dates for the 56th annual Lilac City Invitational have been pushed back in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The golf tournament at the Fairways Golf Course has been rescheduled from June 4-7 to July 31-Aug. 2. The event will be shortened from 72 holes to 54, Fairways general manager Kris Kallem said.

More information will be announced in the near future, including how to register.