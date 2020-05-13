CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

Sports

Lilac City Invitational golf tournament adjusts dates due to coronavirus pandemic

Vinnie Murphy holds the Joe Durgan Memorial Trophy after winning the 2018 Lilac City Invitational. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)
Vinnie Murphy holds the Joe Durgan Memorial Trophy after winning the 2018 Lilac City Invitational. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Dates for the 56th annual Lilac City Invitational have been pushed back in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The golf tournament at the Fairways Golf Course has been rescheduled from June 4-7 to July 31-Aug. 2. The event will be shortened from 72 holes to 54, Fairways general manager Kris Kallem said.

More information will be announced in the near future, including how to register.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.